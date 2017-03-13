Pakistani author says it's time to im...

Pakistani author says it's time to imagine a future with hope

Mohsin Hamid didn't think he was predicting President Donald Trump's election or the Brexit vote when he finished his latest book, "Exit West." "To be very honest, if you'd asked me when I handed in the draft of my novel, which was last March, would Britain vote to leave the European Union in the Brexit vote and would Trump be the President of the United States, I would have said no to both and I would have been pretty confident about my answers," he says.

Chicago, IL

