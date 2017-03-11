Pakistani actress Veena Malik gets di...

Pakistani actress Veena Malik gets divorce

Lahore: Pakistani actress Veena Malik has ended her three-year-old marriage with Asad Khattak after a family court here granted them divorce. The court in Lahore accepted Veena's 'khula' application and ruled in her favour after non-pursuance of the case by Khattak.

