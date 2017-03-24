Pakistana s new ambassador seeks warm...

Pakistana s new ambassador seeks warm relations with Trump administration

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, speaks at a press conference on Feb. 27 Pakistan's new ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, has only been in his post for 12 days, but already is busy trying to explain the profound changes in Washington to his government in Islamabad. Chaudhry hosted a group of U.S. journalists at the Pakistani Embassy on Friday, where one asked what he was saying in his cables about the travails of President Trump and his administration.

