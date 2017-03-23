Pakistan to observe 10th Earth Hour4 min ago

Pakistan to observe 10th Earth Hour4 ...

Pakistan to observe 10th Earth Hour

Islamabad, March 25 Pakistan along with more than 170 countries will observe the 10th Earth Hour 2017 between 8.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. on Saturday, and participate in the World Wildlife Funds effort to show global commitment to the planet. Each year, businesses and landmarks set aside an hour to switch off non-essential lights and observe Earth Hour to advocate action for climate change, Dawn online reported.

