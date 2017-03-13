Pakistan temporarily reopens its bord...

Pakistan temporarily reopens its border with Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Pakistan temporarily reopened the two main border crossings with Afghanistan on Tuesday following the border's closure last month amid a string of deadly militant attacks, officials said. The measure - which is to remain in place on Wednesday as well - seeks to ease tensions between the two neighbors and relieve some of the backlog of people and vehicles at the crossings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan '17 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan '17 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC