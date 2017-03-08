Pakistan summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over Assemanand's acquittal27 min ago

Pakistan summons India's Deputy High ...

Islamabad, Mar 11 Pakistan has summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner to express its concern over the acquittal of right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand - an accused in the Samjhauta train blasts case - in a case of terrorism. In a late night statement, the Foreign Office said Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh was called in by the Director General on Friday "to express concern over acquittal of Swami Aseemanand in Ajmer Sharif blast case."

