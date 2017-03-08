Pakistan summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over Assemanand's acquittal27 min ago
Islamabad, Mar 11 Pakistan has summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner to express its concern over the acquittal of right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand - an accused in the Samjhauta train blasts case - in a case of terrorism. In a late night statement, the Foreign Office said Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh was called in by the Director General on Friday "to express concern over acquittal of Swami Aseemanand in Ajmer Sharif blast case."
