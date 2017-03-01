Pakistan says attack by militants kills 5 soldiers
Islamic militants attacked three Pakistani military border posts in a tribal region along the Afghan border, killing five soldiers, the army said Monday. Pakistani troops repulsed the attackers, who had crossed overnight from Afghanistan into the Mohmand tribal region, the military statement said.
