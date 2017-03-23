Pakistan rejects US Human rights report as flawed4 min ago
Islamabad, March 25 Pakistan on Friday rejected as flawed the US State Department's Human Rights Report 2016, which has scathingly criticised the country on account of human rights situation. The US State Department in its annual report on human rights around the world earlier this month alleged that Pakistan is involved in "human rights violations" including "poor implementation and enforcement of laws, and frequent mob violence and vigilante justice, gender inequality, violence against gender and sexual minorities, and sectarian violence", Xinhua news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC