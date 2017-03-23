Pakistan rejects US Human rights repo...

Pakistan rejects US Human rights report as flawed4 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad, March 25 Pakistan on Friday rejected as flawed the US State Department's Human Rights Report 2016, which has scathingly criticised the country on account of human rights situation. The US State Department in its annual report on human rights around the world earlier this month alleged that Pakistan is involved in "human rights violations" including "poor implementation and enforcement of laws, and frequent mob violence and vigilante justice, gender inequality, violence against gender and sexual minorities, and sectarian violence", Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb '17 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC