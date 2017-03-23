Pakistan rejects US Human rights report as flawed4 min ago

Islamabad, March 25 Pakistan on Friday rejected as flawed the US State Department's Human Rights Report 2016, which has scathingly criticised the country on account of human rights situation. The US State Department in its annual report on human rights around the world earlier this month alleged that Pakistan is involved in "human rights violations" including "poor implementation and enforcement of laws, and frequent mob violence and vigilante justice, gender inequality, violence against gender and sexual minorities, and sectarian violence", Xinhua news agency reported.

