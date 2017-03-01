PAKISTAN: Racial profiling of Pakhtun...

PAKISTAN: Racial profiling of Pakhtuns to be condemned

Following a suicide attack on Lahore's Mall Road on February 13, which claimed the lives of at least six police officials, Punjab's law enforcement agencies launched a province-wide crackdown on the ethnic Pakhtun minority. Administrative officials in some Punjab districts issued informal orders asking the population to keep an eye on suspicious individuals who look like Pashtuns or are from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, and to report any suspicious activity by them.

Chicago, IL

