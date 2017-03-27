Pakistan Post suffered a loss of Rs 460.8m in three years28-Mar-17131

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House was informed on Monday that the postal department had suffered a loss of Rs 460.8 million in three years - from 2014 to 2016. Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Communication - met under the chairmanship of Daud Khan Achakzai - the Pakistan Post director general said that corruption, misappropriation and embezzlement by officials had caused massive losses to the department.

