Pakistan Post suffered a loss of Rs 4...

Pakistan Post suffered a loss of Rs 460.8m in three years28-Mar-17131

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House was informed on Monday that the postal department had suffered a loss of Rs 460.8 million in three years - from 2014 to 2016. Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Communication - met under the chairmanship of Daud Khan Achakzai - the Pakistan Post director general said that corruption, misappropriation and embezzlement by officials had caused massive losses to the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Sun True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb '17 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,869,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC