Pakistan Post suffered a loss of Rs 460.8m in three years28-Mar-17131
ISLAMABAD: The Upper House was informed on Monday that the postal department had suffered a loss of Rs 460.8 million in three years - from 2014 to 2016. Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Communication - met under the chairmanship of Daud Khan Achakzai - the Pakistan Post director general said that corruption, misappropriation and embezzlement by officials had caused massive losses to the department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Sun
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC