Pakistan police investigate allegations of blasphemy

" Pakistani police have opened an investigation into allegations of online "blasphemy" after a court in the country's capital Islamabad asked the government to remove material from social media that insults Islam's Prophet Muhammad. Attorney Tariq Asad says Thursday's step was taken after the Islamabad High Court asked the Ministry of Interior to erase all blasphemous content from social media and track down those who post such content.

Chicago, IL

