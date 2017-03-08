Pakistan must shut down its 'terror factory': India at UNHRC
Geneva [Switzerland], Mar. 10 : India in its response to a statement by a Pakistan delegation urged Islamabad to 'shut down its terror factory' which it said is the foremost challenge to stability in Kashmir. "The foremost challenge to the stability in Kashmir is the scourge of terrorism, which receives sustenance from Pakistan and the territories under its control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|16 hr
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan '17
|muslimes are sickos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC