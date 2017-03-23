Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally blocked
Three more bloggers were accused of blasphemy Friday in an Islamabad anti-terrorism court, while outside hundreds of security forces prevented a radical cleric from holding a protest to condemn another five bloggers, who were earlier charged with insulting Islam - an offense punishable by death in this Islamic country. Police and government officials said the newest charges were laid against two bloggers from Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi and one from the federal capital.
