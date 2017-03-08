Pakistan Military Executes Five Talib...

Pakistan Military Executes Five Taliban For Attacks On Police, Army

Pakistan's military says it has executed five "hardcore terrorists" who were involved in attacks on army and other security personnel. The military says the executions of the five Taliban militants, all members of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, were carried out on March 8 at the District Jail Kohat in the northwestern part of the country.

Chicago, IL

