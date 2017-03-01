Pakistan makes a U-turn, won't send b...

Pakistan makes a U-turn, won't send back 'spy'

Two months after Pakistan's top foreign affairs official Sartaj Aziz said there was inadequate evidence against the alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Islamabad ruled out his extradition and said an FIR had been registered against him. ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: Two months after Pakistan's top foreign affairs official Sartaj Aziz said there was inadequate evidence against the alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav , Islamabad ruled out his extradition and said an FIR had been registered against him.

