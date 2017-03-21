Pakistan lawmakers endorse bill to re...

Pakistan lawmakers endorse bill to revive military courts1 hour ago

Read more: India.com

Islamabad, Mar 21: Pakistan's National Assembly today overwhelmingly voted for a constitutional amendment to revive the controversial special military courts for a period of two years amidst a surge in terror attacks across the country. Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid had presented the 28th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the lower house of parliament yesterday leading to debate and voting.

