Pakistan illegally occupying Gilgit-Baltistan: Resolution in British Parl

LONDON: A motion was passed in the British Parliament condemning Islamabad's announcement declaring Gilgit-Baltistan as its fifth frontier, saying the region is a legal and constitutional part of Jammu & Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947. The motion which was tabled on March 23 and sponsored by Conservative Party leader Bob Blackman, stated that Pakistan, by making such an announcement, is implying its attempt to annex the already disputed area.

