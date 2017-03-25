Pakistan Holds Key Rate as Inflation Surges to Two-Year High an hour ago

Pakistan Holds Key Rate as Inflation ...

Pakistan's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the fifth straight meeting, unfazed as inflation rises at the fastest pace in almost two years. The State Bank of Pakistan left the target policy rate at 5.75 percent, the central bank said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

