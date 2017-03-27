Pakistan halts extradition of US man accused of terror plot
A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has temporarily barred the extradition of a U.S. citizen of Pakistani origin accused of planning a terrorist attack in New York with help from the Islamic State group. Tariq Asad said his client, Talha Haroon, was detained in Pakistan last year.
