Pakistan government to present bill for extension of military courts tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar.9 :Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the government will present a bill regarding the extension of military courts in Parliament on Friday. Talking to newsmen after the meeting of parliamentary leaders in Islamabad, he said that the opposition Pakistan People's Party has already agreed on revival of military courts for two years.

Chicago, IL

