Pakistan court asks for final arguments in Hafiz Saeed's detention case

Lahore : A Pakistani court has directed the Punjab government and the JuD counsel to present their final arguments on March 27 on a petition challenging the detention of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and four others under the anti-terrorism law. Saeed, the Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief, along with Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid, Qazi Kashif Hussain and Abdullah Ubaid has filed the petition in the Lahore High Court through senior advocate A K Dogar.

Chicago, IL

