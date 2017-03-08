Pakistan assembly to legalize trials before military courts
Pakistan's parliament is set to debate a bill next week that would legalize trials before military courts for another two years, a measure human rights activists say negates the basic principles of justice and denies those on trial the chance for a fair defense. The bill, designed to combat terrorism, was presented before the lower house of parliament Friday by law minister Zahid Hamid.
