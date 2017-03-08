Pakistan assembly to legalise trials before military courts2 min ago

Pakistan assembly to legalise trials ...

Pakistan's parliament is to adopt a bill legalising trials before military courts for another two years. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's government is expected to fast-track the draft before lawmakers later on Friday amid indications that the National Assembly would unanimously back the constitutional amendment.

