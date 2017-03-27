Pakistan allows man to register as country's first Jew in decades
Fischel Benkhald, born to Jewish mother in Karachi, allowed to record faith on national ID card, after telling Times of Israel in 2014 he would attempt dangerous move Pakistan has allowed one of its 180 million citizens to publicly register as a Jew for the first time since the 1980s. Fischel Benkhald, 29, was notified on Tuesday that the religious status in his National Database and Registration Authority profile can be changed from Muslim to Jew, Fox News reported Wednesday.
