Pakistan allows Gen Sharif to head Saudi-led military alliance6 min ago

Islamabad, March 25 Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that Pakistan government has formally permitted ex-army chief Gen Raheel Sharif to head the Saudi Arabia-led military alliance to fight militancy. Former army chief's Saudi assignment to lead Islamic Military Alliance has been a matter of controversy in the media.

