Pakistan: 5 killed, 30 injured as powerful explosion hits Parachinar market1 hour ago
Islamabad: At least five people were killed and 30 others were left injured when a blast ripped through Parachinar city of Pakistan on Friday. According to the initial reports, the injured have been taken to the hospital, while emergency has been declared in all hospitals of the city.
