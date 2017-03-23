Pak observes 86th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh

Pakistan have demanded a public apology from the British Queen for the "unjust killings" of Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev as the country marked their 86th death anniversary. The civil society members and academics in Pakistan have demanded a public apology from the British Queen for the "unjust killings" of Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev as the country marked their 86th death anniversary.

