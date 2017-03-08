No evidence so two Pakistani schoolkids arrested for Uri strike are set free

TWO Pakistani teenagers named in an Indian government dossier as having facilitated the "infiltration of a group of four Jaish-e-Muhammad cadre who carried out the Uri army camp attack" are being returned home after the National Investigation Agency informed a court on Wednesday that it had no evidence to prosecute them. Faisal Husain Awan, a resident of Potha Jandgran near the village of Koomi Kote in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and his school-friend Ahsan Khursheed, from Khilayana Khurd in Muzaffarabad's Hattian Bala tehsil, were handed over to the Indian Army, which is expected to hand them over to Pakistani authorities.

