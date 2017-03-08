No evidence so two Pakistani schoolki...

No evidence so two Pakistani schoolkids arrested for Uri strike are set free

TWO Pakistani teenagers named in an Indian government dossier as having facilitated the "infiltration of a group of four Jaish-e-Muhammad cadre who carried out the Uri army camp attack" are being returned home after the National Investigation Agency informed a court on Wednesday that it had no evidence to prosecute them. Faisal Husain Awan, a resident of Potha Jandgran near the village of Koomi Kote in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and his school-friend Ahsan Khursheed, from Khilayana Khurd in Muzaffarabad's Hattian Bala tehsil, were handed over to the Indian Army, which is expected to hand them over to Pakistani authorities.

