Nawaz Sharif 1st ever Pakistani Prime Minister to celebrate Holi Festival
Islamabad : Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has said that celebration of Holi reminds the symbolic great victory of good over evil. He was exchanging his views on the occasion of colorful celebrations of Holi festival at Lok Virsa, Islamabad.
