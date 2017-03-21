Nawaz Sharif 1st ever Pakistani Prime...

Nawaz Sharif 1st ever Pakistani Prime Minister to celebrate Holi Festival

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Indian Muslim Statements

Islamabad : Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has said that celebration of Holi reminds the symbolic great victory of good over evil. He was exchanging his views on the occasion of colorful celebrations of Holi festival at Lok Virsa, Islamabad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indian Muslim Statements.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb '17 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC