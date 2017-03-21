Narendra Modi has mandate to solve bigger problems in Jammu and...

Srinagar, March 21 : Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the mandate to solve the bigger issues and problems faced by the people of the state. "If any leader ever had the mandate to solve bigger problems including those faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, that is Narendra Modi", Mufti said.

