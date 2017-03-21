Narendra Modi has mandate to solve bigger problems in Jammu and...
Srinagar, March 21 : Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the mandate to solve the bigger issues and problems faced by the people of the state. "If any leader ever had the mandate to solve bigger problems including those faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, that is Narendra Modi", Mufti said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC