More Than 20,000 Cross Into Afghanistan During Two-Day Pakistan Border Reopening

People wait to cross the border into Afghanistan from Pakistan at the Torkham border post in Pakistan's Khyber Agency on March 7. Pakistan's border police say more than 20,000 Afghans and Pakistanis have crossed into Afghanistan since March 7 since Pakistani authorities temporarily reopened two main crossings that were closed after a series of militant attacks. The figures on the number of people making the crossing during the temporary reopening was announced on March 8 by Faiz Khan, a Pakistani official at the Torkham crossing into eastern Afghanistan.

