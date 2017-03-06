Misbah to lead Pakistan in West Indie...

Misbah to lead Pakistan in West Indies Tests

Read more: The Cricketer International

Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to continue as Pakistan's Test captain, a decision that has been accepted by PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, who also named Sarfraz Ahmed as the vice-captain in Tests. Misbah's decision to lead in the West Indies put to end questions over his retirement, which have made news over the last few months, at least for the next two months as Pakistan will play three Tests in the Caribbean in April and May. After returning from Australia, Misbah had said he would take a call on his future after seeing how he would fare in the PSL.

