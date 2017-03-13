Michal Glikson's detailed scrolls tell the journey of a lifetime
For two and a half years artist Michal Glikson became a nomad, travelling first around Canberra, and then Pakistan and India, documenting her travels on scrolls she carried everywhere with her. Her detailed miniature paintings capture places and people from the nooks and crannies of cities as diverse as Canberra and Lahore, to the rugged terrain of Pakistan's North West Frontier, to the tents of families who took her into their homes.
