Message from the Ambassador of Pakistan H.E. Mr. Ayaz Muhammad Khan on the National Day of Pakistan

On the happy occasion of the national day of Pakistan, I wish to express my felicitations to Pakistani compatriots residing in Romania. The day reminds us of the valiant struggle of our elders, as envisioned by the thinker of the East Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal under the leadership of our father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah towards achieving the goal of a separate state for the Muslims.

Chicago, IL

