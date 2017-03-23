Message from the Ambassador of Pakistan H.E. Mr. Ayaz Muhammad Khan on the National Day of Pakistan
On the happy occasion of the national day of Pakistan, I wish to express my felicitations to Pakistani compatriots residing in Romania. The day reminds us of the valiant struggle of our elders, as envisioned by the thinker of the East Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal under the leadership of our father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah towards achieving the goal of a separate state for the Muslims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC