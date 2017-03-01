Malnourishment causes 177,000 childre...

Malnourishment causes 177,000 children's deaths every year in Pakistan05-Mar-1765

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

KARACHI: More than 177,000 children die every year in Pakistan before their fifth birthday because they or their mother are malnourished, a report revealed. In Sindh province the ratio of malnutrition, especially amongst women and children is very alarming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan '17 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan '17 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC