LUMS School of Education organises its first Annual Education Festival 201705-Mar-17118
The Lahore University of Management Sciences School of Education successfully concluded its First Annual Education Festival 2017 on March 1, 2017. The three-day event, which began on February 27, aimed to draw attention to the challenges faced by Pakistan's education sector, whilst highlighting the sector's important role for national success.
