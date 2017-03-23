League of Lady Wrestlers tackle gende...

League of Lady Wrestlers tackle gender stereotypes one over-dramatic fight at a time

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: CBC News

The League of Lady Wrestlers explores issues of gender and power stereotypes in the wrestling ring, traditionally a male-dominated space. Ramna Shahzad is a multi-media associate producer in the CBC Toronto newsroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) 17 hr True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb '17 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC