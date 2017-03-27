Kamloops man deported for failing to ...

Kamloops man deported for failing to mention suspected terrorist brother

15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Aitizaz Ud Din Syed's older brother, Ibrar, is believed to be behind the 2008 terror bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed 55. A Kamloops man was deported to his native Pakistan earlier this month for failing to tell Canadian officials that his brother was an alleged international terrorist charged in an Islamabad hotel bombing, Postmedia News has learned. Aitizaz Ud Din Syed, 29, originally came to B.C. in 2013 on a student visa, but had been working at a tech company in Kamloops during the last year.

