Kamloops man deported for failing to mention suspected terrorist brother
Aitizaz Ud Din Syed's older brother, Ibrar, is believed to be behind the 2008 terror bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed 55. A Kamloops man was deported to his native Pakistan earlier this month for failing to tell Canadian officials that his brother was an alleged international terrorist charged in an Islamabad hotel bombing, Postmedia News has learned. Aitizaz Ud Din Syed, 29, originally came to B.C. in 2013 on a student visa, but had been working at a tech company in Kamloops during the last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|23 hr
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Sun
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC