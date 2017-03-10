Indus Water Treaty: India-Pakistan talks likely this month1 hour ago

New Delhi, March 3 : India and Pakistan are expected to hold parleys on various aspects of the Indus Water Treaty in Islamabad later this month, nearly six months after New Delhi decided to suspend talks on the pact in view of the terror strikes by Pakistan-based groups. The meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission will be held before March 31 "as it is mandated" under the treaty, government sources said today.

