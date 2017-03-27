Indian red faces over tallest flag at...

Indian red faces over tallest flag at Pakistan border

India's tallest flag, which towers over the border with arch-rival Pakistan, is causing red faces - because it cannot stand up to the weather. The tricolour was hoisted last month but keeps getting torn by the wind and is being replaced for a fourth time.

