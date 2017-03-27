India may hold maritime meet with Pak...

India may hold maritime meet with Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of India

India is all set to host a meeting of the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency next month in a sign that while it may not soon formally start the comprehensive bilateral dialogue process, it is not averse to talking to Islamabad on important issues. India is all set to host a meeting of the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency next month in a sign that while it may not soon formally start the comprehensive bilateral dialogue process, it is not averse to talking to Islamabad on important issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) 21 hr True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb 27 muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb '17 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb '17 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC