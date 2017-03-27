India may hold maritime meet with Pakistan
India is all set to host a meeting of the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency next month in a sign that while it may not soon formally start the comprehensive bilateral dialogue process, it is not averse to talking to Islamabad on important issues. India is all set to host a meeting of the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency next month in a sign that while it may not soon formally start the comprehensive bilateral dialogue process, it is not averse to talking to Islamabad on important issues.
