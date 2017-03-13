India, Afghanistan joining hands to create unrest in Pakistan: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif7 min...
Islamabad, Mar 7 : Defence Minister Khawaja Asif today alleged in the Parliament that India and Afghanistan have joined hands to create unrest in Pakistan. He said that there had been a constant rise in India's alleged unprovoked firing and violation of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control, Dawn online reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan '17
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC