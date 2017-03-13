India, Afghanistan joining hands to c...

Islamabad, Mar 7 : Defence Minister Khawaja Asif today alleged in the Parliament that India and Afghanistan have joined hands to create unrest in Pakistan. He said that there had been a constant rise in India's alleged unprovoked firing and violation of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control, Dawn online reported.

