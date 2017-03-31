Imprisoned Pakistani Christians offer...

Imprisoned Pakistani Christians offered release if they convert to Islam

Read more: Fox News

Pakistani Christians imprisoned on terrorism charges for the lynching of two men after the 2015 church bombings in Lahore were allegedly told that if they renounced their faith and embraced Islam, their acquittal would be guaranteed. According to Pakistan's Express Tribune , a prosecutor reportedly told 42 Christians who were arrested after two suspected terrorists were lynched following the bombing of two churches in the Youhanabad neighborhood of Lahore that if they convert to Islam, he "can guarantee their acquittal."

