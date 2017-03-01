Hundreds of suspected militants detained in Pakistan sweep
About 1,300 suspected militants were arrested in a sweep of hideouts in Pakistan's largest province of Punjab, police said Friday. The roughly two-week operation comes despite the provincial law minister's defense of some groups designated as terrorist organizations and banned by Pakistan but resurrected under new names.
