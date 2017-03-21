Hong Kong forfeits Davis Cup at Pakistan, citing security
Pakistan will face Philippines or Thailand in the third round. Citing security concerns, Hong Kong is forfeiting its Davis Cup matches against Pakistan, scheduled for next month in Islamabad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb 27
|muzzRscum
|1
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC