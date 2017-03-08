Hindu woman axed to death in Pakistan

Hindu woman axed to death in Pakistan

18 hrs ago

Islamabad: A woman from the Hindu community was axed to death in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a media report said on Thursday. According to the police, a group of people attacked Zania Kumari on Wednesday and escaped after the murder, Dawn news reported.

Chicago, IL

