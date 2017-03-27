Former Pakistan Army Chief Set to Take Command of 'Muslim NATO'

In this, April 12, 2016 file photo, Pakistan's then-Army Chief General Raheel Sharif addresses a seminar in Gwadar, Pakistan. Pakistan's former army chief, Raheel Sharif, is set to become the first commander of a new Saudi-led counterterrorism coalition of mostly Sunni Islamic states, a move frustrating neighboring Shi'ite Iran in addition to prevailing domestic opposition and criticism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.