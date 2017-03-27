Five terrorists killed by security forces in Pakistan's Punjab1 hour ago
Lahore, Mar 30 Five Al-Qaeda and Taliban terrorists, who were plotting to target security agencies and important buildings, were today killed by security forces in Pakistan's Punjab province. According to the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police, security forces received information that around eight terrorists were hiding in a house at Gunjah in Gujrat district, some 150 km from Lahore, and were planning to commit major terror strikes in Gujrat and Kharian.
