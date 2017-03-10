First drone strike under Donald Trump kills two militants in Pakistan12 min ago

First drone strike under Donald Trump...

First drone strike under Donald Trump kills two militants in Pakistan

6 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Peshawar, Mar 2 : At least two suspected militants were killed today in a US drone strike in Pakistan's restive northwest tribal region, the first such attack after Donald Trump assumed Presidency. The CIA-operated drone fired a missile that killed two suspected militants on the spot in a village in Kurram Agency, near the Afghanistan border, a local government official said.

