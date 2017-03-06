Ex-Pakistan NSA Ali Durrani vindicates India's stand on 26/11 terror...

New Delhi, March 6: Mahmud Ali Durrani, the former Pakistan National Security Advisor on Monday, admitted the role of the Pakistan-based terror group in the 26/11 attack carried out in Mumbai. Speaking at the 19th Asian Security Conference, Durrani stated that, "26/11 Mumbai attack carried out by a terror group based in Pakistan is classic trans-border terrorist event."

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.